Thursday Doors – May 23, 2019

Old doors from Santorini, Greece. There are lots of beautiful doors on the island and I photographed many of them, but I love these old beat up ones, surviving time and the elements, and still doing the job.
Simply gorgeous; each and every one of them.
You got some really great shots here Angela. Bravo!
Thanks so much, norm! I’m very happy you like them!
Love these old, weathered doors – seen some life!
Thanks, Sue. I loved them too.
That first one comes from a fairy tale, I’m certain!
I know what you mean, Angela… 😊
The patina and color is gorgeous
Thanks, Sherry!
A lovely selection of beautiful battered old doors. I love the colour of the first set of doors.
I love them too. So much character!