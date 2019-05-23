Thursday Doors – May 23, 2019

Posted on by

Old doors from Santorini, Greece. There are lots of beautiful doors on the island and I photographed many of them, but I love these old beat up ones, surviving time and the elements, and still doing the job. 

10 thoughts on “Thursday Doors – May 23, 2019

