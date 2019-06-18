Lens-Artists Challenge: Trees

The Trees of Los Angeles

1. Jacarandas – There are lots of Jacaranda trees in L.A. Most of them are Jacaranda mimosifolia, one of 49 different types of flowering jacaranda trees. The Mimosifolia is a sub-tropical tree native to south-central South America. They can be found all over Los Angeles and typically bloom in May/June.

2. The Coastal Coral tree is the official tree of the city of Los Angeles, California. This tree is a tropical that has a spreading multiple trunk habit that often spans or exceeds its height, which may reach fifty feet. The tree is prized in gardens for its beautiful orange summer flowers.

3. Australian Moreton Fig trees can be found all over Los Angeles. The huge fig tree in the photo below is in a central location in Beverly Hills. It was planted by an Australian in the 19th century.

4. Tipuana Tipu, also known as Tipa, Rosewood and Pride of Bolivia, is a South American tree found all around Los Angeles. They can grow as high as 50 to 70 feet tall by over 100 feet wide. Our very own Tipa (below) is a good example of that, completely dwarfing our house. It is close to 100-years-old.

5. Eucaliptus Trees are indigenous to Tasmania and southeastern Australia, but are very common in Los Angeles. California is best acquainted with Eucalyptus Globulus, also known as the blue gum. The tree is instantly recognizable by its minty scent.

6. Palm Trees – Last but certainly not least, Palm Trees are the quintessential symbols of Los Angeles.. California’s eighteenth century Franciscan missionaries were the first to plant palms ornamentally. But it was not until Southern California’s turn-of-the-twentieth-century gardening craze that the region’s leisure class introduced the palm as the region’s preeminent decorative plant. Providing neither shade nor marketable fruit, the palm was entirely ornamental. They are both loved and hated by the locals.

In response to Lens-Artists photo challenge: Trees