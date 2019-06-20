Thursday Doors – June 20, 2019

A week or so ago I went out to photograph the Jacaranda trees that were in full bloom here is Los Angeles. Instead of going to the beautiful streets of Beverly Hills, where photographers are not always welcomed, I chose a quiet little street in West LA, lined up with Jacarandas on both sides. Much to my surprise, the jacarandas were not the only attraction there. Every house had a colorful, interesting door, even the most modest ones. So that tuned into a door photo shoot too.
those trees are very nice but make such a mess. lol
They do! As does our big Tipuana tree, which produces tons of tiny yellow flowers that are a nightmare to clean. 😁
🙂